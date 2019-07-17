CURWENSVILLE –The annual Curwensville Days Firemen’s Parade will step off Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
The procession will make its way through Curwensville. The route starts at the intersection of State and Walnut streets, turning onto Filbert Street and then Susquehanna Avenue before ending at Irvin Park.
Parade Chairman Bill Williams Jr. said the parade currently has more than 100 units. He said as was case in for the 2018 parade, fire equipment will be lined up in the parade as they come into Curwensville, in random order. Emergency equipment will be judged prior to the parade during the lineup. Musical groups and marching bands will be judged, during the parade, at the judge’s stand on Susquehanna Avenue, he said.
First Division
Veterans of the Vietnam War Honor Guard and motor vehicle; Parade Grand Marshal Clearfield County Fair Queen Jayna Vicary; State Police Woodland Barracks; Clearfield County Sherriff’s Department; Curwensville Borough Police Department; Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel and Tony Scotto, Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow, Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder and candidate for Clearfield County District Attorney, Ryan Sayers; Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr.; and Clearfield County Prothonotary Brian Spencer.
Curwensville Mayor John Adams, Curwensville Area High School marching band; Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. and emergency services; Curwensville Area Junior High School marching band; Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co.; the Curwensville Days committee, Curwensville Business and Professional Women; the Miss Curwensville Days queens; Cub Scout Pack No. 13 and the Clearfield Shrine Club Oriental Band.
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Smokey Bear; WokW; K9 Search and Rescue; and Earl Muth’s tractors.
Second Division
West Branch Area High School marching band, Drexel Pentz antique tractors; DuBois EMS, candidate for Clearfield County Commissioner Lisa Kovalick; Philipsburg-Osceola High School marching band; candidate for Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass, CenClear Child Services; the American Cancer Society; candidate for Clearfield County Coroner Olivia Cutler, Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School marching band, Susquehanna Antique Machinery Association; DuSan Ambulance Service; Clearfield Area High School marching band; Qwik Rock; and Elk County EMS.