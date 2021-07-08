CURWENSVILLE — The 51st edition of Curwensville Days will be held at Irvin Park Sunday, July 11 to Saturday, July 17. The festival’s hours are 8-10 p.m. July 12-15 and July 16-17, 6-11 p.m.
Schedule of events:
Sunday, July 11:
4 p.m., Not Ashamed
6 p.m., vespers service
7 p.m., 2021 Citizen of the Year award presentation
Monday, July 12:
6 p.m., Kathy’s School of Dance
8 p.m., music by DJ Super Stew
Tuesday, July 13:
6 p.m., Zumba demonstration by Lynn Norris
8 p.m. Matt Day musical performance
Wednesday, July 14:
6 p.m., Touch of Gold
8 p.m., The SharpTones
Thursday, July 15:
6 p.m., Fiddlers’ contest registration
6:30 p.m., Fiddler’s contest
8 p.m., Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band featuring portrayals of Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn
Friday, July 16:
3-9 p.m., Community Blood Bank drive, for appointments call Kathy at 716-450-0376
6 p.m., State police Constable K-9 Unit demonstration
8 p.m., The Moore Brothers
Saturday, July 17:
7:30-8:30 a.m., late registration for the Susquehanna Classic 5K and 10K races
9 a.m., Susquehanna Classic races
9 a.m. to noon, car show registration
10 a.m., Curwensville Regional Development Corporation chicken barbecue at Northwest Bank parking lot
1-4 p.m., car show judging
4 p.m., car show awards presented
6:30 p.m., Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.’s fireman’s parade
8 p.m., Jonathan Phillipi’s Elvis Tribute