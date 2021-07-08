CURWENSVILLE — The 51st edition of Curwensville Days will be held at Irvin Park Sunday, July 11 to Saturday, July 17. The festival’s hours are 8-10 p.m. July 12-15 and July 16-17, 6-11 p.m.

Schedule of events:

Sunday, July 11:

4 p.m., Not Ashamed

6 p.m., vespers service

7 p.m., 2021 Citizen of the Year award presentation

Monday, July 12:

6 p.m., Kathy’s School of Dance

8 p.m., music by DJ Super Stew

Tuesday, July 13:

6 p.m., Zumba demonstration by Lynn Norris

8 p.m. Matt Day musical performance

Wednesday, July 14:

6 p.m., Touch of Gold

8 p.m., The SharpTones

Thursday, July 15:

6 p.m., Fiddlers’ contest registration

6:30 p.m., Fiddler’s contest

8 p.m., Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band featuring portrayals of Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn

Friday, July 16:

3-9 p.m., Community Blood Bank drive, for appointments call Kathy at 716-450-0376

6 p.m., State police Constable K-9 Unit demonstration

8 p.m., The Moore Brothers

Saturday, July 17:

7:30-8:30 a.m., late registration for the Susquehanna Classic 5K and 10K races

9 a.m., Susquehanna Classic races

9 a.m. to noon, car show registration

10 a.m., Curwensville Regional Development Corporation chicken barbecue at Northwest Bank parking lot

1-4 p.m., car show judging

4 p.m., car show awards presented

6:30 p.m., Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.’s fireman’s parade

8 p.m., Jonathan Phillipi’s Elvis Tribute

Tags

Trending Food Videos