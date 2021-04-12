CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Days is planning a return this summer.
After the event was placed on hiatus in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee is anxious to present a family-friendly, but safe week of free fun and entertainment, scheduled July 11-17 at Irvin Park, Curwensville.
Curwensville Days Committee President Martha Tozer said, “We are currently in the festival planning process and working on getting some of the entertainment confirmed.”
Any pandemic restrictions that may be in place by the time of the festival could change the activities the committee is able to present during the week.
“All of the activities are pending any restrictions and regulations that may be in place by the Centers for Disease Control and the state Department of Health in July,” Tozer said.
“The committee thought we could still have Curwensville Days. Some other festivals are still going on. I think people are ready to get out and they want something to do in the evenings,” Tozer stated.
She said the committee is working to have nightly entertainment, a variety of food stands and children’s games.
Some of the entertainment that has been confirmed includes The SharpTones on Wednesday, July 14 at 8 p.m.; Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band, Thursday, July 15 at 8 p.m.; the Moore Brothers, Friday, July 16, at 8 p.m. and an Elvis tribute, Saturday, July 17 immediately following the announcement of the fireman’s parade winners, approximately 9 p.m.
Tozer said in the planning process are the annual car show, Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.’s fireman’s parade, the Susquehanna Classic 5K run and walk and 10K race, on Saturday, July 17. She said the committee hopes all will go on.
Also waiting to be confirmed are the vespers service and musical entertainment on Sunday, July 11, to kick off the festival. The beautiful baby and pet contests are returning.
Other entertainment and activities will be announced as they are finalized.
Admission to the festival and parking, as always, are free. Tozer said the only costs are for games, food and shopping. Entertainment is provided at no charge.
The committee is in need of volunteers. After two long-time members stepped down this year because of personal commitments, Tozer said she would welcome additional volunteers to assist with the planning or to just to work an evening in the committee’s booth. Meetings are held on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Curwensville Community Center. The next meeting is May 3.