CURWENSVILLE — The 24th edition of the Curwensville Days Car Show had more than 40 vehicles presented for the judge’s consideration on Saturday, July 17.
Vehicles had to be displayed in the parking lot because periods of intense rain throughout the week made the grounds of Irvin Park very wet. The car show closed several hours early because of the rain and storms that rolled in.
Curwensville Days Committee President Martha Tozer chose a 2006 Ford Mustang owned by Ronnie Ibberson of Osceola Mills.
Tozer said, “It was a difficult decision again this year to choose a winner.” The trophy is sponsored by Northwest Bank.
The Mike Farley Award, sponsored by Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, was presented to Tom Pavelko for his 1929 Desoto. The Leroy Fye Memorial Trophy, sponsored by Rescue Hose & Ladder Co., was given to Clifford Hullihen of New Millport for his 1931 Ford Model A. The Ken Britton Memorial Trophy, sponsored by the Britton family, was awarded to Allen Shirley of Commodore for his 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle.
The class winners as provided by the committee are: Class 1, motorcycles, sponsored by Harner Mobile Home Supplies, Albert Pearson, Clearfield, 200 Harley Davidson Fat Boy first place; Micki Pearson, Clearfield, 2005 Harley Davidson Road Smith second; and Trey Bumbarger, Olanta, 2021 Honda Rebel, third.
Class 2, stock cars up to 1954, sponsored by Ricco’s Concessions, Clifford Hullihen, New Millport, 1931 Ford, first; Tom Pavelko, Cherry Tree, 1929 Desoto, second; and Bill Shugarts, Hyde, 1954 Chevrolet, third.
Class 3, stock cars 1955-1964, sponsored by Carfley’s Home Improvement, Bill and Marsha Lumadue, Woodland, 1955 Ford Crown Victoria, first.
Class 4, stock cars 1965-1975, sponsored by Starr Hill Winery, Paul Rainey, Westover, 1970 Dodge Dart, first; Scott Kassab, Clearfield, 1971 Ford Mustang Mach I second; and Vince Humenay, Morrisdale, 1965 Ford Thunderbird, third.
Class 5, stock cars 1976-1985, sponsored by Gates Hardware, Pat Carfley, Cuewensville, 1982 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, first; Ben Barnett, Curwensville, 1984 Chevrolet Camaro, second; and Ron Daub, O’Shanter, 1980 Chevrolet Chevette, third.
Class 6, stock cars 1986-1996, sponsored by The Smokehouse, no entries.
Class 7, stock cars 1997-2007, sponsored by Russell Real Estate, 2005 Chrysler Sebring, first.
Class 8, stock cars 2008 to present, sponsored by South Side Subs, Russell Boyer, Central City, 2013 Ford Mustang, first; and Dustin Erickson, Clearfield, 2017 Toyota Corolla, second.
Class 9, stock trucks, vans, sport utility vehicles up to 1981, sponsored by D&M Auto Body, Dave Walk, Tyrone, 1930 Ford Woody, first; and Jesse Zorger, Grampian, 1975 Ford F 150, second.
Class 10, stock trucks, vans SUVs 1982 to present, sponsored by Novey Recycling & U-PULL-IT Auto Salvage, no entries.
Class 11, modified cars 1950-1965, sponsored by Russell Stone Products, Roy Hampton, West Decatur, 1959 Chevrolet Apache, first.
Class 12, modified cars 1966-1976, sponsored by Goodman’s Foodliner, Denny Hutton, Ansonville, 1966 Ford Fairlane, first; Rick Sabol, Morrisdale, 1976 Dodge Dart, second; and Allen Shirley, Commodore, 1976 Chevrolet Chevelle, third.
Class 13, modified cars 1977-1997, sponsored by Aletta’s Farm Market, Rodney Fox, Fallentimber, 1983 Chevrolet El Camino, first; Bob Hanna, Philipsburg, 1991 Chevrolet, second; and Mike Smolko, Osceola Mills, 1984 Chevrolet, third.
Class 14, modified cars, 1998 to present, sponsored by CNB Bank, Keith Moriarty, Curwensville, 2018 Dodge Challenger, first; Ronnie Ibberson, Osceola Mills, 2006 Ford Mustang, second; and Amanda Lloyd, LaJose, 2015 Hyundai Genesis, third
Class 15, modified trucks, vans and SUVs up to 1981, sponsored by Curwensville Feed Store, no entries.
Class 16, modified trucks, vans and SUVs 1982 to present, sponsored by McGary’s Chiropractic, Austin Luzier, Clearfield, 2008 Chevrolet 2500, first; and C.J. Yerbeck, Clearfield, 2008, GMC 2500, second.
Class 17, special interest vehicles, sponsored by My Turn to Drive School, no vehicles entered.
Class 18, street rods, sponsored by Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Tom Yeres, Morrisdale, 1936 Plymouth sedan, first.
Class 19, two-seat sports cars, sponsored by Bud’s Electric Service Inc., Chick Sunderland, Curwensville, 2012 Chevrolet Corvette, first; and Ed Milligan. Clearfield, 1981 Chevrolet Corvette.