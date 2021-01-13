CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council’s park committee Chairman Keith Simcox recently recommended to council that the project to demolish two Irvin Park pavilions and build new ones be withdrawn.
In December, council accepted a bid from a DuBois company to tear down pavilions No. 1 and No. 2 and construct new ones. Simcox said Monday the project had to be taken back because of some new information presented to council concerning requirements not included in the project’s scope of work.
“There were some circumstances the committee was not aware of,” Simcox told The Progress.
He said the bid was not awarded, therefore the project was able to be withdrawn.
Council voted to approve withdrawing the original project and opted to break the scope into two smaller projects. The vote was unanimous to advertise demolishing and rebuilding pavilion No. 2.