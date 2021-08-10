CURWENSVILLE — Hoping to add another measure of security for members of the borough’s police department, Curwensville Borough Council approved getting an estimate to construct a garage for police vehicles.
Mayor Jim Hoover told council during Monday’s meeting that there have been recent incidents of police vehicles that are parked in the borough’s garage being left unlocked with the garage doors open.
“I think we need to do something to make sure these cars are locked. We either need to get another building, solely for the department, or lock up the vehicles’ keys so that only officers have access to them,” he explained.
He said the borough crew often keeps the doors to the garage open during the day when they are working there. Hoover said there are sometimes items in the cars or equipment officers do not want anyone tampering with. “The public can walk in anytime. We have to do something. I would like to see us investigate the cost and pursue obtaining a price,” he told council.
Hoover said he would also like to see any of the vehicles’ keys that are not in possession of officers be kept locked up in the borough’s office.
During a discussion by council members on what type of building would best serve the department’s needs, President Sara Curulla said she doesn’t believe the building needs to be elaborate. “It doesn’t have to be anything fancy. A metal building where they can park cars would work. They don’t need an office, just a garage,” she said.
Councilman Tom Carfley motioned council obtain prices to add a lean-to type structure to the existing garage. “The building should be approximately 30-feet-by-28-feet. It needs to be large enough to hold two cars,” he said, adding the structure should have a concrete floor, two overhead doors and a man door.
He also suggested that items that are currently being secured by the department could also be stored in the structure.
Council approved securing quotes for the garage. A report will be given at a future meeting.