Curwensville council to advertise for
two police officers
CURWENSVILLE – Curwensville Borough Council approved advertising for two additional police officers.
At Monday’s meeting, council members voted to publicize the need for both a full-time and a part-time officer.
The department’s roster shrank after the recent resignations of full-time officer Cpl. Joe Witherite and part-time Officer Matt Mallon.
OrdinancesCouncil also approved advertising amendments to the borough’s vacant, blighted and abandoned properties and its International Property Maintenance Code ordinances.
The revisions add a penalty for violating the vacant, blighted and abandoned properties ordinance and increases the amount of fines charged for property maintenance code violations from $100 to up to $1,000 per violation.
Borough Secretary Terri Bracken said the revisions synchronize the ordinances so that the fine amounts are the same.
Tanner’s RunCouncil also announced a meeting will be held this week with officials from the state Department of Environmental Protection, the Susquehanna River Basin Commission, the state Department of Transportation, the borough and its engineer to discuss damage caused to the Tanner’s Run channel by a company who is remodeling the Snappy’s store at the intersection of State and Filbert streets. Streets committee Chairman Dave Donahue said the meeting is being held “to determine what to do.”
ProjectsDonahue also announced work will begin on Beech Street after Curwensville Area School District closes the 2020-21 school year. He said the project is to add stormwater pipe to eliminate water that lays on the street and freezes during the cold winter months.
Council also heard a report from park and recreation committee Chairman Keith Simcox — the project to demolish and reconstruct pavilion No. 2 at Irvin Park will begin July 19.