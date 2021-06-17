CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council will be submitting an application for American Rescue Relief Funds.
Council recently authorized presenting an application for the COVID-19 relief funds. Secretary Terri Bracken reported the borough is eligible to receive up to $249,636 payable in two installments.
“We may or may not get this much,” Bracken told council.
Several council members inquired what is an eligible expense for the funding. Bracken said, “The description is very vague. It can be spent on broadband, infrastructure or to recoup losses from COVID-19,” she explained.
She said the deadline for the state to distribute the first round of funding to municipalities is June 30.
Members authorized the EADS Group to submit an application for grant funding to update the borough’s comprehensive plan.
The low bid of two submitted for the demolition of a structure on Second Avenue from Ellenberger Excavating and Demolition, Luthersburg was accepted by members. The firm’s offer is $7,250. No date for the work to start was provided.
Council ratified a telephone vote taken earlier in the month to hire Karen Belin as a maintenance worker dedicated to the park. Park Committee Chairman said “She is doing a fantastic job.”
Under the street committee’s report, it was noted interviews will be conducted this week of the opening on the borough’s street crew and bids will be opened June 28 for the Station Street stormwater project.