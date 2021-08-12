CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council is hoping to spruce up the looks of the conference room at the municipal building.
Council on Monday authorized spending up to $3,000 for furniture for the room which is utilized by council for borough and committee monthly meetings.
The current chairs were purchased secondhand and the table is too high for the chairs.
“We need to give the room a facelift,” Council President Sara Curulla said.
Council also discussed painting the paneling. Additionally, new energy efficient windows were installed in the meeting room this week.
Second street propertyCouncil reported on plans to demolish a structure located on a Second Street property. Work is expected to begin this week and take two to three days. The removal of the blighted building was recommended by council’s vacant property review board who has attempted numerous times to contact the owner about his intentions for the property.
Code Enforcement Officer and Councilman Tom Carfley reported he took photos of the structure prior to the work beginning. He said the structure will be taken down and the foundation for the building will be backfilled.
He also told council although numerous notices, including a registered letter, were sent to the owner, he has not responded.
“The owner hasn’t replied to anything,” Carfley said.
Carfley also reported he sent out citations to a couple properties on Lippert Street for failing to mow grass and abandoned vehicles and to a property on Susquehanna Avenue where trash has piled up.
Cameras at Irvin ParkCouncil also discussed whether the borough office has received notification for a start day to install surveillance cameras at Irvin Park.
Secretary Terri Bracken reported she has not received notice but she expects it to begin soon.
Irvin Park has been the victim of a number of incidents of vandalism at times throughout the summer. Recently a piece of the equipment on the inclusive playground — a swing that accommodates wheel chairs — was damaged and a chain broken.
Curulla noted council and the community have worked hard to ensure children of all physical abilities have a safe place to play at Irvin Park.
“Why someone would do this I don’t know,” she said.