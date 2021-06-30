CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council discussed a recent overflow of Pine Street’s drainage system caused by storm water runoff.
Councilman Robert Moore told council he had received a complaint of flooding from a resident living there. Moore said a storm during the second week of June produced a lot of rain during a very short period.
“The water didn’t go down the drains. It sat in the intersection. It was very deep and washed out their yard. They are very concerned about it,” he explained.
Councilman Tom Carfley told Moore the street already has a sharp angle. “As steep as Pine Street is, if we get a hard rain, the water is going to go over the drains,” he said.
Moore inquired whether the street crew could look at the drains to determine whether they allow water to flow freely. Council’s street committee Chairman Dave Donahue said the committee will examine the drains along the street but he believes the problem was likely the volume of water.
“When you get two inches of rain in a half hour there’s not much you can do,” Donahue said.