CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council approved the purchase of a new truck using American Rescue Plan funds.
In June, council announced it is eligible to receive up to $249,636 in COVID-19 relief funds, payable over two years.
Borough Secretary Terri Bracken said at Monday’s meeting, council authorized the purchase of a Ford F350 utility truck to be purchased from Tri-Star Motors, Blairsville at a cost of $43,858.
A resolution was authorized by council to allow the borough’s engineer, the EADS Group, Altoona, to apply to the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Multimodal Transportation Fund to money to improve Irvin Park Road.
Bracken said the borough would request $874,826 to build the base and pave the entire length of the street from Susquehanna Avenue to Cooper Road.
“It’s a dirt road. It has lots of potholes that need to be fixed. We have been trying for quite a few years to get it fixed.”
Council also heard the June report for the Curwensville Police Department. Officers responded to 20 incidents including one incident of harassment, one report of stolen property, one traffic crash and one case of trespassing.
The borough collected $1,164 in magisterial and county courts and state police fines for the month.