CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council accepted a bid for work to improve driving conditions on a section of a borough street.
Members on Monday tentatively approved the low bid for a project to upgrade the storm water system on a section of Station Street pending a thorough review of the offer by the the borough’s engineer, the EADS Group. The proposal accepted for $146,200 is from C&R Directional Boring LLC, Clearfield. There were nine proposals received.
Last year, Curwensville Borough received a grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development Small Water and Sewer Grant program to upgrade the storm water drainage system along a section of Station Street between the road’s intersection with Grandview Avenue and the railroad crossing.
The grant is part of funds set aside to improve water supply and sewage treatment and collection systems throughout the commonwealth.
Project specifications include adding more than 1,000 feet of pipe to ditches along the highway and inserting concrete inlets. The work will improve public safety by eliminating standing water and ice buildup on the road’s surface. The borough will have a 15 percent match.
“In the winter there is a hazard. Water comes out of the ditches near the railroad tracks and stands on the road,” council’s street committee Chairman Dave Donahue said at a previous meeting. “We paved the street this year because we had to. The snowplows were plowing up pieces of the pavement. Most of the work to be done is on the sides of the street so it shouldn’t damage the new pavement,” he added.
In addition to the drainage upgrade there will also be a repair to the drainage system near the intersection of Fredricka Avenue and Station Street.
Donahue said stormwater is an issue for Curwensville Borough and council has been working to contain it.
“We have been working to get stormwater issues in the borough resolved. Along with our engineer, we have been looking for funding the borough can apply for. We’ve got to do what we can for the town.”
Donahue also reported the borough’s street crew installed inlets on North Street where storm water previously had no where to drain. “It will alleviate runoff that freezes on the road in the wintertime,” Donahue told council.