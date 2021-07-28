CURWENSVILLE — Owners of businesses located near the Snappy’s Convenience Store have concerns about the length of time a remediation project created by the store’s renovation project is taking.
At Monday’s Curwensville Borough Council meeting, Mayor Jimmy Hoover reported he has been in contact with two owners who are frustrated by residents parking in their business’ loading areas and getting in the way of trucks that are delivering merchandise because the Snappy’s storefront is closed to traffic.
Hoover asked whether calls have been made to local legislators about the situation. Council members indicated they have not contacted anyone and were not aware if any calls have been made.
“I think we need to jump on this and get the ball rolling,” Hoover said.
Council President Sara Curulla said she too has received calls about the length of time the repair is taking.
“This is completely out of our hands. There is nothing (council) can do about it,” Curulla said.
In April, council announced a renovation project at Snappy’s damaged a section of the Tanner’s Run flood control channel that runs underneath its parking lot.
The company that is remodeling the store, located at the intersection of State and Filbert streets in Curwensville, failed to get prior approval from the state’s One Call System concerning its intentions to dig in the store’s parking lot.
A meeting was held in April with officials from the state departments of Environmental Protection and Transportation, the Susquehanna River Basin Commission and council in attendance to discuss the matter and formulate a solution to repair the damage.
PennDOT’s Transportation Construction Manager Nicholas Ninosky told The Progress Tuesday, Snappy’s recently received approval and permits for a temporary exit for the store’s front parking lot.
“Once construction is complete the temporary exit will allow the store to reopen. Now it’s a matter of Snappy’s lining up construction. I imagine they will want to start sooner rather than later,” Ninosky said.
He said a plan for a permanent repair design is ongoing. He said PennDOT and the other agencies are waiting for the store to provide a project design to reconstruct the damaged section of the Tanner’s Run channel. Once that design has been received it will have to be reviewed and once the agencies are satisfied permission will be given for the work to proceed.
“We have to wait on Snappy’s engineer to submit a plan,” Ninosky said.