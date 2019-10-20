This year, Boy Scout Troop No. 13 of Curwensville celebrates its 75th Anniversary, making it one of the oldest troops in the Bucktail Council.
Throughout the past 75 years, Troop 13 has produced 46 Eagle Scouts, made three trips to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, participated in several National Jamborees, made numerous canoe trips, including the 80-mile Chinklacamoose Wilderness Adventure on the Susquehanna River, and held campouts too many to count.
The troop has also made several trips to the battlefields in Gettysburg – many times with their own personal tour guide, Terry Rickard, a Civil War re-enactor and former Troop 13 Scoutmaster. Terry again joined the troop on their most recent visit to Gettysburg in September.
During these trips, he spends extra time at the various parts of the battle where “the boys from Curwensville – the Bucktails” fought. He explains to the Scouts that their troop chose their number in recognition of the Pennsylvania Bucktails, 42nd Infantry Division – 13th Reserve.
On their trips to Gettysburg, the scouts earn the Gettysburg Heritage Trail Award by hiking both the Johnny Reb and Billy Yank trails, visiting the Eisenhower Farm, touring the Gettysburg National Park Museum and viewing the Cyclorama presentation of the battle, as well as visiting various other spots of historical importance in the town.
To commence their anniversary year, the troop had a contest to design a 75th Anniversary Commemorative patch. Several scouts turned in drawings which were subject to a vote. Danny Redding provided the winning design.
The troop also held an anniversary banquet on Aug. 24 with special guests representing the Bucktail Council and National Boy Scouts of America.
Jamie Shearer, one of Troop 13’s Eagle Scouts, has made Scouting his profession. Moving through various positions, he is now the Northeast Regional Director for the National BSA. Shearer told the current boys of the troop, “Scouting can take you wherever you want to go,” stating that he has been all over the United States and to other countries, thanks to the Boy Scouts.
Also at the banquet, the troop recognized Lex Curry, Jr. and Terry Rickard for their 50 years of continuous service to Troop 13 and the Boy Scouts of America.
Current Scoutmaster Jeff Bellmore pointed out that although this year marks the 75th year of Troop 13 as a continuously chartered organization, the town of Curwensville has had a Boy Scout troop for much longer. He showed the attendees a framed charter for Troop 1 from 1926.
The banquet also served as a Court of Honor for the scouts where they were recognized for the merit badges and rank advancements they have achieved over the past year.
Finally, the troop committee presented Bellmore with a plaque in appreciation of his more than 30 years as scoutmaster in Curwensville. His belief in the Scout Law, the principles, ideals, and skills learned through the program, as well as his love of the outdoors is what has kept him involved for so many years.
Both Troop 13 and Bellmore were recognized during the vesper service this summer at the annual Curwensville Days celebration. Mr. Bellmore was also presented with the Curwensville Rotary Club’s Service Above Self Award for his 35 plus years of selfless, unrelenting dedication to the youth of the area.
Although currently the troop is quite small, the scouts are active and excited to learn all that Scouting has to offer. Hopefully their enthusiasm will spread to other youth, and the troop might once again grow to be 20 or more boys strong, as it has been many times over the past 75 years.