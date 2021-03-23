...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Warren, McKean, Elk, Clearfield, Cambria and Somerset
Counties.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through early Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
For high wind safety and preparedness information, visit
weather.gov/wind.
The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
&&