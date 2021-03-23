CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Mayor John Adams provided the February report from the Curwensville Police Department at Monday’s meeting.

He said officers responded to 48 incidents during the month. That total breaks down to 16 traffic stops, one citation issued, four vehicle accidents, four suspicious vehicles investigated, four assists to other police departments and one court hearing.

Fines collected for the month totaled $1,605.38.

