CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board’s finance committee discussed possible ways for the school district to spend its second and third rounds of federal COVID-19 relief funds.
At Thursday’s meeting, District Superintendent Ron Matchock reported the district has been allocated to receive Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief of $1,443,377 in the current school year and $2,736,220 next school year.
“They are grants the district has to apply for and be awarded. (ESSERS) are entitlements so we should get them,” Matchock said.
Although 20 percent of the funding is earmarked to help erase students’ learning gaps created by inconsistencies in school attendance and instruction last year and during the current school year, Matchock said he would like to see the funds utilized to address district’s long-term needs.
“We want to make good use of the dollars, spending them on things that will save the district money down the road,” he explained.
He said the board needs to work to spend the funds on items that would be required and can help save money in the future.
“We need to be careful with expenditures that are reoccurring and will not be supported when ESSERS is no longer available,” Matchock said.
He gave some suggestions of potential projects including a new five-year license for its student information system, mental health counseling services, two years of summer school, the district’s cyber school program expenses, furniture for the elementary school’s science technology engineering and mathematics room, a new elementary science curriculum and staff and student computer replacements.
Also on the list is an additional freezer that would allow the district to do more commodity purchasing when it finds a sale price.
The school building also has a number of heating and cooling units that are close to the end of their life expectancies. “
We wouldn’t be talking about these yet, but we have been given $4 million. We have received a recommendation from Kris Bacher (Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds) that we start setting funding away for when they reach the end of their lives,” Matchock told directors.
Total funding for the district would amount to approximately $4 million from three allocations. Last year, it received an ESSERS award of $260,946 — much of which was used for personal protection equipment and additional furniture to allow students to socially distance.