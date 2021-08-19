CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board approved personnel matters at Monday’s meeting.
Directors hired Megan Fannin and Christian Williams as elementary instructors. Fannin will receive salary and benefits associated with the district’s Step 3 and Williams with Step 1. Both positions become effective at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
Elizabeth Schaffer was employed as a classroom aide, Hudson Cannon as a substitute district technology aide and Denise Henery as substitute nurse under motions approved by the board.
Directors also approved coaches and sports volunteers. Morgan Smith was engaged as the junior varsity cheerleading advisor/coach; Christine Ducksworth, junior high cheerleading advisor/coach; and Doreen Hoover, Jill Hoyt and Amy Turner as cheerleading volunteers. All appointments are effective at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
The board also granted tenure to five instructors for completing three years of satisfactory service to the school district, Lauren Holland, Jacob Mandell, Kylie Ross, Marie Straw and Audrey Thomas. Thomas’ tenure is retroactive to June 2020.