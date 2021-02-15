CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board adopted the 2021-22 school calendar at its recent combined work session and business meeting.
The first student day is Thursday, Aug. 26 and final student day is Thursday, June 2. Graduation is scheduled for Friday, June 3.
School will be closed for holidays, Monday, Sept. 6, Labor Day; Thursday, Nov. 25-Friday, Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving; Monday, Nov. 29- Tuesday, Nov. 30, deer season; Thursday, Dec. 23-Thursday, Dec. 31, Christmas; Thursday, Feb. 18 and Thursday, March 11, winter breaks; Thursday, April 14-Tuesday, April 19, Easter vacation; and Monday, May 30, Memorial Day.
Students will not be in school on teacher in-service days scheduled for Monday, Oct. 11; Monday, Jan. 17; and Monday, Feb. 21.
Act 80 Day and parent-teacher conferences are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12.
Days that are missed for inclement weather will be made up in the order of Nov. 30, Dec. 23, Feb. 18, March 11, April 19, April 14, April 18 and in June, as needed.