Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

A variety of wintry precipitation types this evening will become mainly rain and snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

A variety of wintry precipitation types this evening will become mainly rain and snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.