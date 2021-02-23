CURWENSVILLE — Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. of Curwensville will host a community blood drive Wednesday, March 3 from 3-7 p.m. at the firehall located at 408 Filbert St., Curwensville.
The drive will benefit Community Blood Bank. Fire Chief Shawn Fye said, “Many residents do not know Community Blood Bank is the only place where blood donations stay here in our area to supply local hospitals. Every donor that donates will make a difference right here,” he explained.
All blood type donors are needed. Donors with Type O positive blood can make a double red blood cell donation.
Those donating can receive testing for COVID-19 antibodies. “We are excited to announce that along with donations, COVID-19 antibody testing will be offered. In order to receive the testing, donors must not have been vaccinated for COVID-19,” Fye said.
Donors must be at least 17 years old or age 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds, have had no tattoos or body piercings in the last three months, be in general good health and have eaten before donating. A photo identification is required.
To make an appointment to donate call Kathy Hastings at 716-450-0376. Appointments to donate are preferred but are not required. All donors will be entered into a drawing to win a $100 gift card from Lowes or Home Depot.