CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Municipal Authority approved investigating the possibility of funding from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority to complete the second phase of its wastewater collection system upgrade.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Andy Glitzer of the authority’s engineer, GHD of Huntingdon, told authority members the firm has been searching for possible financial grant sources for the project.
“We have been holding off as long as we can trying to find funding — for the design phase specifically. We have applied to the Commonwealth Financing Authority for H20 funding and some others that were available but the project was not chosen.”
Secured funding would be used for a project to replace 14,750 linear feet of collection lines. The bulk of the work will be done in the South Side area of Curwensville but lines located in sections of Windy Hill and Cooper Road would also be improved along with a stream crossing near North American Refractories Co., along state Route 879. In those sections, wastewater is carried in clay pipes which allows inflow and infiltration of storm water and eventually flows into the treatment plant.
Glitzer said the project design could be completed and permits requested. Once both of those components are complete then the authority could apply for funding.
“If the authority gets an offer it wants to accept then it could move forward,” Glitzer said.
Glitzer said there has been discussion about a possible stimulus program the project could qualify for but he is not aware of anything that has been finalized.
He suggested the authority schedule a meeting with PENNVEST to discuss the project and whether funding is available.
“It is worth a conversation,” Glitzer noted, adding, “Let’s schedule a pre-application meeting with PENNVEST and let them tell us what funding is available.”
In the meantime, he suggested completing the design in the event funding does become available in the future.
Although a formal vote was not taken, all members in attendance, Chairman Rick Carfley, Rebecca Anderson, Tom Carfley, Bill Williams and Craig Witherow indicated they supported the plan. “It can’t hurt,” Witherow said.