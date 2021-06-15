CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Police Department is back to full ranks.
Curwensville Borough Council on Monday approved hiring both a full-time and a part-time officer.
Council ratified a telephone vote it took Friday, June 11, to hire Quentin Neff as a full-time officer and Porter Kling as a part-time officer. Councilman Keith Simcox voted no on Neff’s employment. Council’s decision to hire Kling was unanimous.
The two will join Sgt. Mark Kelly who is full-time and Dan Farley, part-time officer.
Council’s police committee Chairman Dave Donahue said the two will get started once the borough receives the required paperwork for the positions.
The borough had been without a full roster for several months following the recent resignations of full-time officer Cpl. Joe Witherite and part-time Officer Matt Mallon.
Neff and Kling received the oath of office from Mayor Jim Hoover.