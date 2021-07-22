PHILIPSBURG — There will be curbside metal recycling in Philipsburg Borough on July 27 and Aug. 10, according to information released at a recent borough council meeting.
The two-week break between the dates was done purposely to help those who may miss the first round, noted Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder.
“They’ll start seeing things and know what’s going on,” said Ryder. “We’re trying to give them a lull in between.”
Faith Maguire asked if the borough ever had a recycling event for electronics.
The borough has contemplated an electronics recycling event, according to Borough Manager Joel Watson. However, recycling electronics is a more complicated process.
“They can’t be smashed,” Watson said. “They need hauling into Centre County.”
According to Act 108 of 2010, certain “covered devices,” such as televisions or computers, can not be thrown away in a municipal solid waste facility, or landfill.
Council recalled when Rush Township opened the floodgates for electronic recycling. Large trucks toted the heavy devices, including televisions and computers, away, Watson stated.
Secretary Shelley Walstrom noted there would be a lot of devices if the borough held an event as they have received many inquiries about electronic recycling. She also stated that there is a free recycling option available.
Electronics can be dropped off free of charge for residents of Centre County at the Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority.
Accepted items include desktops, cell phones and tablets, televisions, desktop printers, cables and wiring, and computer devices, such as keyboards or mice, according to the Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority.
The electronics drop off hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.