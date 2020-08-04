‘Cruise the Past’ for one night only on Friday, Aug. 21 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Cars, trucks, minivans, and classics are invited to Cruise the Past in downtown Clearfield. Musician Heather Woodel-Olson will be featured at the Corner Concert Series in Lower Witmer Park at 7 p.m.
This event is being held in conjunction with Passport Radio 98.5/900, the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. and the Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters will be holding a Boot Drive during the cruise.
During this event and cruise, attendees are expected to follow the CDC guidelines and practice social distancing.
On Saturday, Aug. 22 starting at 6:30 p.m., a summer concert will feature Jack Woodford (aka Captain Jack) and Charles Schenck will entertain at the Lower Witmer Park in downtown Clearfield .
“The ‘Oldies Concert’ will take you back to the ‘good ‘ol days’ of rock ‘n roll, where you’ll remember and sing along to your favorite songs that are still as popular today as they were in the 60’s and 70’s,” said CRC Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner.
“Bring chairs for the whole family to sit and enjoy the sounds of the Oldies tribute. Prepare to have fun and enjoy a night out in Lower Witmer Park in downtown Clearfield.”
Admission is free and the practice of CDC social distancing is expected.