PHILIPSBURG — Party-goers could learn how to line dance, pick up some free food and even be hypnotized at Saturday’s Rowland Theatre Block Party.
A rainbow graced the sky during the party, which was held in appreciation of the community.
“This party was held in your honor,” board member Christine Wilson addressed the crowd. “We wanted to thank the community for supporting us over the past really crazy COVID year and a half.”
During the festivities, children drew with chalk in front of the theatre on North Front Street. A portion of the street was closed for the party.
A request for a slow song had couples and pairs dancing in time with Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Children ran around with balloon swords and other creations courtesy of the Balloon Doc Pierce Sanute. A magician, Travis Russell, performed tricks for those traversing the street.
The board thanked D.J. Ron Flango, Magician Travis Russell, the Balloon Doc Pierce Sanute, Ben Herr and a line dancing crew for their involvement.
Emma Ferguson was part of the line dancing group that taught visitors some moves. Dance moves were versatile. One set of instructions used for “Sugar Shack,” a song released in the 1960s, was also used for “Another One Bites The Dust,” a rock band song released in 1980.
Ferguson noted that line dancing can be done to any genre of music.
“Typically, it is done to country music,” Ferguson said. “But, as you saw, we were line dancing to Deep Purple, so it’s all a matter of listening to the song, getting the feel of the beat and going through our memory banks for a dance that’s gonna go to that.”
The group is always looking for more dancers. They have lessons every Thursday night at the Moshannon Valley YMCA from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., according to Ferguson. The cost is $5, she stated.
At about 9 p.m., people moved into the theatre for a show from Mike Lee, comedy hypnotist. The show, which was free for visitors, drew laughter and applause. During the show, volunteers from the audience competed in a worst dance contest for a supposed $50,000 prize, tested out their dream cars, creating innovative excuses for speeding when pulled over by a cop, and more.
The show even had an extraterrestrial visitor when a volunteer, who was a supposed martian, gave an interview. His words, spoken in the nonsensical language of the martians, were translated by another volunteer convinced she was a NASA employee.
Theatre board members were happy with the event and it’s turnout.
“We’re very pleased with how the night went,” said board member Rebecca Inlow. “We think we had a great turnout. It looked like a lot of people had fun outside and had fun inside, so we hope to make this an annual event.”