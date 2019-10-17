According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 14 at approximately 3:17 p.m. state police were notified by Clearfield County Emergency Services 911 about a gunshot victim. Kimberly Williams told a 911 operator that her husband shot himself in the head.
Police arrived on scene and observed the victim on the bed with a gunshot wound to his right temple area. A 22-magnum pistol was in his right hand and the slide was locked to the rear. His finger was in the trigger and the gun was lying on his stomach.
Kimberly Williams said she was in the bedroom with her husband and she was at her dresser when she heard a gunshot go off behind her. She said she turned around and saw her husband with a gunshot wound and he appeared to be dead.
She said her husband suffered a stroke six years ago which limited function on his right side. She said he was unable to leave his bed on his own and she was his sole caretaker. She said she and her husband were arguing prior to the gunshot.
Later that day, State Police received a fax from the person who was overseeing Ronald and Kimberly Williams’ trust fund. He said that at 1:24 p.m. on the day he was killed, Ronald Williams Jr. emailed him stating, “If anything happens to me, please have an autopsy done on me. I can’t prove anything but something isn’t right, I’d like to change my will if possible, I have no one else to go to help me, is there any way we can hire someone to come and take care of me? I know I will be living in a home eventually, but I’d like to avoid that as long as possible.”
State police interviewed the person who sent the fax at 7:20 p.m. and the sender said he spoke to Kimberly Williams at 6:37 p.m. and she said she was looking through her husband’s emails and saw the one he sent him. She then told him that an autopsy does not have to be done because her husband killed himself.
The sender then told State Police that Kimberly Williams would inherit more than $1 million from the Special Needs Trust Fund that he oversees if Ronald Williams Jr. became deceased.
Burns and Trooper David Patrick then re-interviewed Kimberly Williams at 11:37 p.m. that evening. She again said she and her husband were fighting. She also said she was his primary caregiver and desperately needed a break as she was exhausted. She also said her husband was abusive toward her, which made the years of caregiving harder.
At one point she made the statement, “I didn’t kill him for the money.”
During the investigation, State Police discovered Kimberly Williams was having an affair. Police spoke to her boyfriend, who said Williams mentioned the trust fund and suggested that once Ronald Williams Jr. was gone, she could move to North Carolina with him and never have to work again.
State Police interviewed Ronald and Kimberly Williams’ children, and discovered that Ronald Williams Jr. sent a text message to his daughter stating, “There is something wrong with me. I’m not right. If something happens to me, contest the will, your mom keeps telling me she hates me. I think she is trying to kill me.”
Dr. Harry Kamerow of State College conducted the autopsy and in his report, he stated the gunshot wound completely lacks soot desposition and powder stippling, which usually doesn’t occur unless the weapon is more than 30 inches away.
He also noted that the position of the gun on the victim’s body was odd if he had indeed shot himself in the right temple due to the gun recoil. Kamerow requested further testing be done to determine the distance soot and stippling would occur from the handgun.
The firearm and ammunition was sent to the State Police Erie Regional Crime Lab, which determined that the gun was at least 48 inches away from the victim when the gun was fired. It was determined Ronald Williams Jr.’s arm was 34.1 inches long.
“As such, cause of death in this case remains a gunshot wound to the head. Manner of death is homicide,” Dr. Kamerow wrote.
Gunshot residue kits from Ronald and Kimberly Williams’ hands were sent away for testing. The results were received on Monday and the results showed that Kimberly Williams left hand tested positive for gunshot residue and neither or Ronald Williams Jr.’s hands tested positive for gunshot residue.