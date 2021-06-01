Members of Clearfield County Crime Stoppers said on Tuesday they are still looking for any information concerning the vandalism to a Clearfield monument.
In late September, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the Clearfield Riverwalk was damaged by unknown persons who dug up newly planted shrubs around the memorial and removed them from the site.
Clearfield Chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America No. 974 Member Larry Proud told those present at Tuesday’s meeting the group believes there are two people involved in the incident because of the amount of tracks at the scene and the direction of the footsteps. He said a report was filed with the Clearfield Borough Police Department, but there has not been much movement with the case.
In addition to any reward given by Crime Stoppers, an anonymous life member of the Vietnam Veterans Association is offering $1,000 in addition to the Crime Stoppers reward. Anyone with any information regarding the incident are asked to contact the Clearfield County Crime Stoppers.
All tips to the Crime Stoppers are anonymous. To leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers call toll free 1-800-376-4700 or leave an electronic message at the website of District Attorney Ryan Sayers at clearfieldco.org/district-attorney/clearfield-county-crime-stoppers/.
The page can also be reached by going to Clearfield.org and click on elected officials, then click on district attorney and then click on the link for Crime Stoppers.