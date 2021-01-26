CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Regional Development Corp remains hopeful about the status of funding for Curwensville’s Streetscape project.
At Tuesday’s meeting, CRDC members were updated by fellow member Janie French.
French and board President Eric Johnson said the state Department of Community and Economic Development requested additional information about the plan for the project.
“We are taking it as a good sign that we are going to get the grant but the application and the project are still under review,” French said. A time frame has not been set for the grant awards, she said.
In December, DCED representatives contacted Curwensville Borough, who submitted the $1.5 million funding request to DCED’s multimodal transportation fund on behalf of CRDC, verifying approval for a change to the amount of funding requested. Council adopted a resolution reducing the amount requested in the application to nearly $1.4 million.
The reduction reflects an adjustment to the project cost because the borough was granted permission to use another state award to cover part of the project’s expenses.
Last year, Curwensville Borough was awarded an Automated Red Light Enforcement grant.
Plans are to utilize the $247,277 in ARLE funds received by the borough for traffic signal upgrades at the intersections of Filbert Street and State Street, state Route 879 and State and River streets and Bloomington Avenue. Improvements will include light-emitting diode signal heads, pedestrian improvements and timing adjustments. Those items were originally part of the streetscape funding request.
The streetscape project would upgrade all aspects of the highway including sidewalks, vehicle and pedestrian lighting, parking and signage. Plans are to start with the section from Bloomington Avenue to Filbert Street.
Funds needed for expenses not covered by grant funding such as engineering and design are being paid for with CRDC’s capital campaign “Blueprint for Prosperity: Changes Now For Our Future.” The objective of the campaign is to utilize donated funds to jumpstart regional revitalization through downtown Curwensville enhancements.
Plans are for the Streetscape project to eventually upgrade eight blocks in Curwensville along State Street between the road’s intersection with Bloomington and Ridge Avenues using a multi-phase approach. Work to be done includes new sidewalks, curbs, pedestrian and vehicle lighting, parking, signage and green spaces, all uniform, user-friendly and compliant with standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.