CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Regional Development Corp recently approved some donations to community organizations.
In the past, the organization has donated interest it receives from an investment to projects that will be of benefit to the communities in its service area — Curwensville and Grampian Boroughs and Bloom, Penn and Pike Townships.
“We haven’t given any donations in two years,” Chairman Eric Johnson. The group for several months either canceled meetings or met virtually.
Members authorized presenting $2,500 stipends to The Korb House museum operated by the Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society, Grampian Community Park that sustained nearly $1,800 in damages caused by vandals, and Curwensville Community Center for ongoing upgrades to the facilities. A donation of $500 was also approved for the project to demolish and replace the pavilion closest to the bandshell at Irvin Park.
Members reported CRDC is hosting a chicken barbecue on Saturday, July 17. The times and location will be announced closer to the date.
CRDC approved scheduling a semi-annual meeting with the Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity and municipal representatives of boroughs and townships it serves.
A work day will be scheduled with the day and time to be announced to replace the bulbs and perform maintenance to Curwensville’s Christmas lights.
CRDC’s next meeting is July 15 at 8:30 a.m. at Irvin Park, Curwensville.