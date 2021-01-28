CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Regional Development Corp announced Tuesday it has acquired the former Curwensville Tire property.
The property is located off of Filbert Street in Curwensville.
CRDC Chairman Eric Johnson relayed the news to those attending the meeting. “We are the proud owners of the parcel of land. The deed has gone through.”
Johnson said the only obstacle yet to be cleared for the property transfer to be complete is for the state Department of Environmental Protection to sign off on the agreement of sale.
“In my correspondence with DEP, I’m told people are working out of the office because of COVID-19, so getting approval could take up to 90 days,” he explained.
Johnson said he would like to have a walk-through of the property once weather permits.
“We are also going to look at possible uses,” he said.
Conversations at previous meetings noted since the property is located in the borough’s flood plain, no permanent structures could be built there. The land would likely have to be used as a park or a gathering spot for outdoor events such as farmer’s markets or festivals.