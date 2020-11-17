Clearfield Revitalization Corp. has announced two holiday events — Small Business Saturday and Light Up Night — in Downtown Clearfield starting next weekend.
Small Business Saturday
The first event, Small Business Saturday, will be held Saturday, Nov. 28. CRC encourages everyone to come downtown on Nov. 28 to patronize the area’s small businesses. Shoppers can stop by to support local businesses and receive Shop Small giveaways. Downtown businesses will be running specials for this particular event.
“Supporting local business is beneficial to our local economy,” said Main Street manager Loretta Wagner. “Not only does more money stay local, but also shopping small local businesses has advantages for shoppers. “Throughout our downtown stores, the staff is more familiar with their merchandise and offer personalized assistance in a low-stress atmosphere,” Wagner said. “This is something you cannot find online or at a large chain store. If everyone committed to purchasing at least one gift locally this holiday season, Clearfield would see a great impact.”
In addition to Small Business Saturday, Clearfield Borough Police and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging are teaming up again this year to bring holiday cheer to senior citizens. During the day of local shopping, attendees can pick a tag from the Giving Tree at Clearfield Pharmacy or CVS Pharmacy while shopping in downtown.
Light Up Night
CRC has designated Saturday, Dec. 5 as the annual celebration of the Light Up Night kickoff the holiday season to be held from 4 to 6 p.m.
“This will be your chance to watch our downtown come alive for the holiday season with the lighting of the community Christmas tree at Lower Witmer Park,” said Wagner.
She said despite many organizatios canceling holiday activities due to the pandemic, the CRC decided to continue with their plans, despite being a smaller scale.
“I think we need to do it for the community,” Wagner said. “At this point, everyone is so discouraged. It is playing music and people basically putting ornaments on the tree. It’s not a big production like we normally do. But at least there is still something normal.”
To accomodate CDC guidelines for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wagner said this year’s Christmas tree will be located in Lower Witmer Park. Clearfield Vol. Fire Dept. will be available to place the ornaments on the tree for this event. The borough’s street crew will put the lights on the tree, and there will be snowflake ornaments and red balls on the tree in addition to the ones brought by the community.
Individuals, families, organizations, churches and other groups are invited to create ornaments for the tree. Ornaments must be durable and weatherproof for use outdoors for at least six weeks in wet and wintry conditions. They should be decorated with colorful materials that, if possible, are reflective. To minimize environmental impact, ornament makers are encouraged to use wood or recycled materials. Ornaments should be eight to ten inches in size, light weight and light in color, relatively simple in design so they can be enjoyed from a distance. They must be ready for hanging with a heavy wire attached to the top corners.
Ornament makers are encouraged to add their name, organization and the year on the backs of the ornaments they create. Those made of glass or other breakable materials cannot be accepted and those contributed will not be returned.
“We will light the towering community Christmas tree, glowing with lights and shimmering ornaments at approximately 4:45 to 5 p.m. to commence the holiday season,” Wagner said. “We will also have some special visitors for the children. As part of the holiday season, CRC will also light up the rest of Lower Witmer Park for the holidays.”
In addition to decorating the truck, Lower Witmer Park will have a familiar look in its holiday decorating scheme.
“Carol Turner has donated a sleigh and reindeer to the community in memory of John Crissman,” Wagner said. “CRC will be using these items to decorate the park for the holidays.”
Wagner said the Santa House is closed this year.
Anyone attending must follow CDC guidelines for social distancing, and masks are required.
For more information call 765-6000 or visit www.discoverclearfield.com.