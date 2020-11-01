FLINTON — Glendale Jr./Sr. High School closed its doors to face-to-face learning effective today through Nov. 5, according to a statement issued Sunday by Superintendent Edward G. DiSabato.
The district was notified over the weekend that a student at the high school has tested positive for COVID-19. This student was in school on Friday, Oct. 30.
Also on Sunday, it was announced that the Glendale Lady Vikings varsity volleyball team withdrew from the District 6 playoffs as a result of the positive case.
The Lady Vikings were the fourth seed and had a bye in the first round.
“Upon receiving guidance this morning from the PA Department of Health epidemiology team, it has been determined that in order to ensure the safety of our staff and students, the Glendale Jr.-Sr. High School will be closed for face-to-face instruction and will be utilizing remote instruction with the Google Classroom platform through Nov. 5,” DiSabato said in a written statement. “All club and extra-curricular activities will also be suspended during this time and access to the building for students is restricted.”
He said this closure will give time for anyone who may have been exposed to the current case time to begin their 14-day quarantine window, thus eliminating the possibility of anyone who may be asymptomatic from unknowingly passing the virus.
Unless otherwise notified, the normal in-person schedule is expected to resume on Monday, Nov. 9, DiSabato said.
Instructional expectations were sent by Principal Brian Stacey later on Sunday.
This closure applies only to the Jr.-Sr. High School. Glendale Elementary School will remain open at this time. All elementary sports practices are postponed at this time.