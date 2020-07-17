HARRISBURG — Positive coronavirus cases continue to climb in the nation as well as locally.
The state Department of Health on Friday confirmed there are 1,032 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 99,478. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Locally, Clearfield County reported two new cases while Elk County reported one new case. Elk County also reported its first death.
Neighboring counties also had positive case increases, including Cambria County with 10, and Blair and Centre each with eight cases.
The total number of positive cases in the region including deaths are listed below:
- Blair –126 positive cases with 1 death
- Cambria –163 positive cases with 3 deaths
- Centre –270 positive cases with 9 deaths
- Clearfield –98 positive cases with 0 deaths
- Elk –33 positive cases with 1 death
- Jefferson –41 positive cases and 1 death
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 240 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 163 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 10 and July 16 is 141,307 with 5,579 positive cases. There were 22,940 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 16.
There are 6,992 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 19 new deaths reported.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 638 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 899,912 patients who have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,520 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,562 cases among employees, for a total of 22,082 at 777 distinct facilities in 58 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,784 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 7,398 of our total cases are in health care workers.