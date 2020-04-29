The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Wednesday that Clearfield County has three additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 14.
Elk County remains unchanged with three cases, while Jefferson County also continues to hold steady with four COVID-19 cases confirmed, according to Wednesday’s update.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is listed at 414, 153 in Elk County and 310 in Jefferson County, according to the Department of Health.
As a result of the state’s continued work to reconcile data from various sources, the state reported an increase of 479 deaths Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 2,195 deaths. These deaths have occurred over the last two weeks.
There were an additional 1,102 cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the total to 44,366. All those tested positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.
According to the latest report, Centre County reported two new cases, bringing its total to 95 cases and one death as a result of COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 7,698 resident cases of COVID-19, and 975 cases among employees, for a total of 8,673 at 461 distinct facilities in 42 counties. Out of the total deaths, 1,428 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
A total of 170,518 patients have tested negative in the state to date.