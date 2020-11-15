HARRISBURG — COVID-19 cases being reported locally and statewide continue to climb at a rapid rate, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County on Saturday recorded 52 new cases. Elk County reported 14 cases and Jefferson County reported 11 new cases.
Additionally, Blair County reported 134 new cases, Cambria County recorded 83 an Centre County reported 56.
Regarding coronavirus-related deaths, Cambria County added six more deaths while Elk County reported one.
The total number of cases are listed below for Clearfield County and surrounding areas.
- Blair — 2,424 cases and 41 deaths
- Cambria — 2,057) cases and 21 deaths
- Centre — 5,044 cases and 23 deaths
- Clearfield — 811 cases and 8 deaths
- Elk — 335 cases and 3 deaths
- Jefferson — 379 cases and 4 deaths
DOH on Saturday confirmed there were 5,551 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 259,938. This is the highest daily increase of cases.
DOH does not report cases on Sunday, but makes those figures available on Monday.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 366,928 with 30,437 positive cases. There were 52,408 test results reported to the department through Nov. 13.
As of Nov. 13, there were 50 new deaths reported for a total of 9,274 deaths attributed to COVID-19.