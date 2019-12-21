Clearfield Borough was forced to remove its Christmas Tree in front of the courthouse because it kept falling over.
The community Christmas tree, which is the focus of a tree-lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season in the area after Thanksgiving, toppled over on Thursday and at least once over the weekend.
“We are very sorry that we have not been unable to find a way keep it in the base,” Clearfield Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said at Thursday night’s borough council meeting. “Whether it was a twisted trunk or a soft trunk, or the wind, we had to have it removed for public safety.”
Placing a Christmas tree in the courthouse square is an annual tradition in downtown Clearfield. Residents are asked to bring or make decorations and ornaments for the tree during a tree lighting ceremony. The event is also highlighted with caroling, the annual Christmas parade and more.
“We will certainly try to do better in the future,” Stott said.