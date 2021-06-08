COALPORT — Nittany Oil Co.’s appeal of Coalport Borough Council’s decision to deny the company permission to transfer a liquor license has been sustained.
The Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas’ decision will allow the liquor license to be transferred and Nittany’s Coalport Minit Mart to expand its store to sell beer and wine.
Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Fredric Ammerman issued an opinion May 14 noting after a review of facts submitted in a form that was unadopted and unsigned by council, Coalport Borough abused its discretion by basing its findings on evidence outside of the record.
Ammerman also noted that council’s reasons denying the liquor license transfer were speculative and included incomplete information.
He wrote council’s denial of the transfer was based solely on general and speculative testimony of borough residents and not substantial evidence.
Ammerman also noted despite the state’s liquor code not allowing for an appeal of the borough’s decision, council did not submit a complete record, as no transcript of the hearing was provided to the court. There also was not a finding of facts to support council’s claim it was in the borough’s discretion to deny the transfer because the store is within 300 feet of two churches and the transfer would be detrimental to residents living within 500 feet of the store.
Although Nittany maintained council abused its freedom of decision by making findings not supported by evidence, Ammerman said Nittany had the burden of proving an abuse.
“Even though the borough has wide discretion on whether to accept a intermunicipal license transfer, the courts have determined the discretion is not unlimited and must have evidence to support its decision…In order for the borough’s decision to be supported by substantial evidence, there must be evidence a reasonable person would believe to support the conclusion, evidence that is more than general and speculative,” he wrote.
Ammerman also noted council and resident’s concerns about the store’s proximity to churches was based on statements that Minit Mart’s proposed expansion location is between two churches. “No specific distances or measurements were provided and no agreement was reached as to how to actually measure the distance,” he noted.
Council also raised a concern the structure does not meet the requirements of the borough’s flood plain and Nittany resubmitted its plans for consideration. Ammerman said no further findings or facts were submitted by council as to whether the new drawings failed to comply with the flood plain requirements.
Ammerman also noted the concerns presented at the hearing that included increases in crime, trash and noise did not support the finding the transfer would be detrimental to the store’s neighbors, and the notice of the close proximity of the churches to the store did not provide substantial evidence that the churches are within 300 feet as determined by the borough. “Therefore despite the fact the borough included precise measurements in the finding of facts, the court finds the borough abused its discretion by considering evidence not introduced at the hearing to make that determination,” he wrote.
The dispute began in August 2019 when a public hearing was held to allow Nittany to present information to residents concerning the transfer of a liquor license from Lawrence Township. Following the hearing, council voted to deny Nittany’s request.
In October, Nittany filed an appeal of council’s decision. Council filed a request with the court to deny Nittany’s appeal. The court then ordered the borough to file written facts to support its decision to deny the appeal.
Council filed the document on March 5. A status conference was held later that month where the court requested council file a petition to supplement the information it filed with the court by taking additional testimony.
Judge Ammerman also requested council’s Solicitor Shiann McGovern submit a brief in support of council’s argument regarding the liquor license transfer in the event council failed to file the petition.
Ammerman noted council chose not to hold an additional hearing and did not file any additional petitions to supplement the record although McGovern and Nittany’s attorney both submitted briefs to him on the matter.