Lawrence Township Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Clearfield couple who were allegedly involved in a knife attack on Daisy Street Extension on Friday.
Police responded to the area for a report of an assault with a knife on Friday at 11:47 a.m.
According to the police report, a 30-year-old Clearfield man reported that he had attempted to confront his ex-girlfriend, Lacey Hinks, 28, of Clearfield who was at Golden Rod Storage while the victim was trying to retrieve some of his personal belongings.
The victim stated that Hinks attacked him with a knife and cut his forearm multiple times. The injuries were confirmed by lacerations present at the time he spoke with police.
Hinks was with Alan “Bucky” Erskine, 38, of Clearfield when the incident occurred. The couple fled the scene in a vehicle that was later recovered from McDonald’s parking lot.
Erskine is wanted by Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department.
Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon are pending for Hinks at this time. Anyone with knowledge of the couple’s whereabouts are asked to contact Lawrence Township Police.