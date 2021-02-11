FALLENTIMBER — A local couple is homeless and eight cats perished after a fire ripped thorugh their Reade Township home on Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters from Clearfield and Cambria counties were dispatched around 3 p.m. for a residential structure fire on the 100-block of Market Street in the community of Fallentimber near Coalport.
According to Reade Township Vol. Fire Co. Chief R.J. Wilson, firefighters arrived on scene to learn that the homeowners were already out of the two-story house. Wilson said the fire had started on the closed-in back porch and quickly spread throughout the first floor to the second floor.
The structure, owned by Otto Tonkin, was not insured, Wilson said. The couple are staying with a relative, and the American Red Cross has been called to assist the couple.
Wilson said the fire was ruled accidental.
Assisting Reade Township VFC on scene were around 40 firefighters from Houtzdale, Irvona, Glendale, Bellwood, Cresson, Patton, Carrolltown, Northern Cambria, as well as Patton EMS. Several other departments were on standby for various stations. Firefighters were on scene for about three hours.