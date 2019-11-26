Lawrence Township Police on Monday arrested two people who had outstanding warrants for their arrest at a local hotel.
Officers were located at the Red Roof Inn on Clearfield-Shawville Highway attempting to locate a person with an active arrest warrant. While at hotel, hotel employees made officers aware of a room that displayed short stay traffic and frequent visitors.
Upon discovery of who rented the room, officers found the person had an active warrant through the police department as well as through Clearfield Domestic Relations.
Contact was made with an individual inside the room. Police located Tad Polites, 34, of Clearfield in the bathroom.
While taking Polites into custody, officers searched Polites and found him to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine. While inside the room, officers also viewed more crystal methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia in plain view.
Through the course of the investigation, a search of all items in the room yielded several large bags containing a large amount of crystal methamphetamine, numerous scales, packaging materials as well as individually wrapped bags of marijuana and pills.
Officers also located one pair of brass knuckles, being a prohibitive offensive weapon, and all items were seized.
Polites was housed in Clearfield County Jail along with another individual, Samantha Weber, who was located in the room and found to have a warrant for her arrest and was also on probation.
Charges were filed at District Judge J. Michael Morris’ office against Polites for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a prohibitive offensive weapon.
According to court documents, Polites is incarcarcerated at Clearfield County Jail unable to post $5,000 monetary bail. He is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on Dec. 4 at Centralized Court.