BLANDBURG — A Blandburg, Reade Township, Cambria County couple charged May 1 by Ebensburg-based State Police with burglarizing a Glendale area residence is facing additional criminal charges.
Troopers filed numerous felony charges at Magisterial District Judge Michael Zungali’s office in Hastings on July 9 against Kenneth E. Gillam, 49, and his wife, Danielle J. Gillam, 40, of the 300-block of Reade Street.
Kenneth Gillam is facing 36 felony charges of burglary, criminal trespass, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, alteration or destruction of vehicle identification number and possession of firearm prohibited. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of criminial mischief. Twenty of the felony charges are firearm-related.
Danielle Gillam is facing the same charges with the exception of the firearm charges.
Initially on May 1, troopers filed felony charges of receiving stolen property against the couple after a two-story unoccupied residence located at the 700-block of Roseland Road in Fallentimber was burglarized and several items were stolen, including a 2016 Can-Am Outlander 1000cc black ATV, a generator and a pocket watch.
A witness reported seeing two people at the residence at the time of the theft and identified the Gillams as the suspects.
At a June 18 preliminary hearing held at Zungali’s office, the charges against the couple were withdrawn but new charges were filed following further investigation.
According to the criminal complaint filed on July 9, during the execution of the first search warrant issued for the items stolen from the Roseland residence, a Carry On Car Trailer, a Terry camper, a Coleman BayPort Trailer pop up camper, Suntracker fishing barge, Carmate enclosed car trailer, a log splitter and several rifles, shotguns and handguns were observed in or at the residence. Upon further investigation, it was learned that some of the items were stolen.
Because Kenneth Gillam is a convicted felon from a past criminal charge, and he is forbidden from possessing firearms and police seized 20 firearms from the residence, with several of them easily accessible, unsecured and leaning in corners of the living room area, bedroom and basement of the residence.
Upon further investigation of the campers and other items seized at the residence, it was discovered that the vehicle identification numbers and other identifying labels had been heavily painted over and/or defaced. And many of the items located were reported stolen including:
• 2004 Carry On 16-foot carhauler trailer recently reported stolen to Ebensburg-based State Police.
• 1997 Coleman Bayport pop-up camper stolen from a residence at the 5700-block of Henry Avenue in Export.
• 2000 Carmate 24-foot enclosed carhauler trailer, which contained Mopar car parts inside of it, stolen from Farr Family Tire in Camp HIll.
• 1983 Terry M-28 28-foot camper trailer stolen from Zimmie’s Campground in Prince Gallitzin State Park.
• log splitter reported stolen from Lowe’s.
• 2017 Can Am Defender 800 reported stolen to Ebensburg-based State Police from a gas well site.
• 2006 21-foot Sun Tracker Fishing Barge pontoon boat was stolen from the Fallentimber area.
Kenneth Gillam is currently lodged in Cambria County Jail in lieu of $200,000 monetary bail.
Danielle Gillam is free after posting $100,000 monetary bail.
Both are scheduled to appear in front of Zungali at a preliminary hearing on Aug. 6.