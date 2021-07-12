Requests for a company to update Clearfield County’s solid waste plan have been sent.
At Thursday’s meeting of Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority, Director Jodi Brennan advised members on progress on the search for a consultant.
“The Clearfield County Commissioners accepted the advisory committee recommendations for release of a Request for Proposal to existing facilities along with the recommended ranking criteria,” she said.
The plan’s purpose is to ensure the Clearfield County has sufficient processing and disposal capacity for its municipal waste for a minimum of 10 years, a full, fair and open discussion of alternative methods of municipal waste processing or disposal, maximum feasible waste reduction and recycling of municipal waste or source separated recycling materials and to conserve resources and protect public health, safety and welfare from short and long-term dangers of transportation, processing, treatment, storage and disposal of municipal waste.
The deadline for the proposals is Sept. 13. Offers received will be opened at the commissioner’s meeting on Sept. 14. They will then be submitted to Brennan and the Solid Waste Advisory Committee for review. The committee plans to make a recommendation on the consultant Sept. 28.
It will then make a recommendation to the commissioners at the board’s Oct. 5 meeting which will also be the opening of the required 90-day public comment period on the plan, Brennan said.
The process to update the plan is expected to prioritize conservation of resources, protect public health and safety from short and long-term effects of transportation, processing, treatment, storage and disposal of municipal waste.
Consideration should be given to using those who need community service hours, the committee stated earlier and suggested the county continue to negotiate support for a voluntary recycling program and consider contributing to recycling programs.
Businesses should be made aware of the availability to recycle metals including asking municipal officials to promote recycling services when issuing building permits to residents. The benefit of having locations to deposit clean fill instead of taking fill to a landfill should also be promoted.
The nine member advisory committee is composed of city representative, Tom Nowak, DuBois deputy treasurer; township, Charlie Saggese, Cooper Township supervisor; borough, Terri Bracken, Curwensville Borough secretary; citizen organization, Phil Carr, Clearfield Area School Board director; industry, Chad Smith, Goodwill Industries; private solid waste industry, Donald Henrichs, Greentree Landfill manager; private recycling or scrap material processing, Mike Boal of Novey Recycling; Jerry Dotts, Glen Hope Borough Council who has 20 years experience working in the landfill industry; and Brennan.
The committee will work with the consultant chosen to upgrade the county’s municipal management plan.