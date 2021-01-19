Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority is frustrated by the lack of movement on two state bills that could have provided needed funds for recycling of electronic items.
Director Jodi Brennan recently reported two legislative bills that were approved in recent years in the state senate and house have been removed from the state General Assembly’s website.
“Typically, that means all bills that have not been passed have died and must be reintroduced in this new year’s legislative session. No help has been provided over the many years we have begged for some relief,” Brennan said, adding, “We are disappointed. We’ve been asking for help with electronics recycling for years,” she explained.
Brennan said people contact her office weekly asking for information on ways to dispose of their electronic waste in a legal, safe and responsible manner only to be told disposal is limited and has a cost associated with it.
The two bills are Senate Bill No. 766 and House Bill No. 1797.
Senate Bill No. 766, which has been on the table since May 27, 2020, would have increased the 50 percent county reimbursement limit from $100,000 to $250,000 for household hazardous waste collection and disposal costs.
“The $100,000 limit was set as part of Act 190 of 1996 and the amount has not been revised since in spite of rising costs,” she said.
Currently, state counties are not allowed to collect fees to pay for recycling programs. Grants from the state’s recycling fund only cover a portion of recycling costs.
“House Bill 1797 would give counties permission to charge a fee, similar to the recycling fee, of up to $4 per ton on municipal solid waste generated within its borders when it is disposed of at landfills or resource recovery facilities,” Brennan said.
Brennan said Bill No. 1797 has been in committee since September 2019.
Also disheartening is that $50 million from the state’s recycling fund is being used to balance the current year’s state budget and is not available to pay grant awards.
“We don’t know the full impact of this yet, other than the state Department of Environmental Protection is currently not accepting any new grant applications,” she said.