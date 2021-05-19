Voter turnout at Tuesday’s primary election in Clearfield County was slightly higher than expected with 26.46 percent of voters showing up to the polls — either in person or by mail-in ballot.
Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham predicted prior to the election that less than 25 percent of the county’s 48,165 voters would show up.
Graham said before the election that just over a fourth of the amount of Clearfield County voters who requested mail-in ballots for the November Presidential Election requested them for Tuesday’s primary. She said almost 10,000 residents requested a mail-in ballot for November but Tuesday’s election had only 2,900 requsts.
All of the mail-in ballots are counted in the unofficial results reported in this story.
Republican voters far outnumbered Democrats, according to the results. There were 9,147 Republican voters casting votes compared to 3,205 Democrats.
The election office will begin counting write-in votes on Friday, Graham said. That process should take about 10 days. Winners of write-in votes will be notified and paperwork mailed to them. If a write-in winner accepts the nomination, their name will appear on the November ballot.
Many local municipal races did not have candidates in each party and were unopposed. The results below reflect results from larger races.
COUNTY OFFICES
- Sheriff — Incumbent Michael B. Churner received the Republican nomination with 8,014 votes. There were no nominees in the Democratic race, and Churner will likely be unopposed in November.
- Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts — Curtis Campman received 2,599 Democratic votes and incumbent Brian Spencer received the Republican nomination with 7,696 votes. The two men will face off in November.
- County Controller — Zachary Bloom received 2,522 Democratic votes and he will face Robert Edwards Jr. in November for the post. Edwards garnered 4,773 votes while Kaitlin Evans received 3,096,
- Magisterial District Justice 46-3-01 — Elliot Gelfand secured the Democratic nomination by receiving 275 votes, compared to David Meholick with 218 votes, Gilbert Barker with 178 votes, Michael Marshall with 152 votes, Scott Farrell with 62 votes, and Randall Vargas with 44 votes. On the Republican side, David Meholick secured the Republican nomination with 835 votes, Gilbert Barker received 812, Elliot Gelfand received 596, Michael Marshall received 467, Scott Farrell received 245 and Randall Vargas received 130.
CLEARFIELD BOROUGH MAYOR
Mason Strouse secured the Republican nomination for Mayor with 372 votes against Jason Holencik with 202 votes. He will face a Democratic challenger yet to be named, as there were 138 write-ins on the Democratic ticket.
CLEARFIELD BOROUGH COUNCIL - 4 Year
Steve Harmic secured the Republican nomination in Clearfield’s first ward. Brian Lytle secured the Republican nomination with 184 votes in the second ward. Lewis Duttry narrowly secured the Republican nomination in the third ward with 70 votes over Stephen Livergood Sr. who received 69 votes. Gregory Forcey earned the Republican nomination in the fourth ward with 68 votes. There were no Democratic candidates for any of the available wards; therefore the Republican candidates will likely be unopposed in November.
CLEARFIELD BOROUGH COUNCIL - 2 Year
Stephen Livergood Sr. earned the Republican nomination with 84 votes over Brande Plyler with 53 votes.
CURWENSVILLE BOROUGH COUNCIL - Vote for 3
Robert Moore and Rhonda Carfley secured Democratic nominations with 64 and 75 votes respectively. There were also 54 write-ins. Sara Curulla earned the Republican nomination with 105 votes. There were also 100 write-in votes on the Republican side.
BOGGS TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR
Gregory Minarchick secured the Democratic nomination with 45 votes. Sheldon Graham III earned the Republican nomination with 122 votes against James Swartz with 54 votes. Minarchick and Graham will face each other in the November election.
PIKE TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR
Louis Donahue secured Democratic nomination with 68 votes. Mark Kelly won the Republican nomination with 218 votes. Donahue and Kelly will face off in November.
BECCARIA TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR
Randy Blake secured the Democratic nomination with 64 votes. There were 128 write-in votes on the Republican side; therefore Blake will likely face an opponent on the ballot in November.
DECATUR TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR
Nathan Billings secured the Democratic nomination with 95 votes. Stephen Crain earned the Republican nomination with 305 votes. The two men will face off in November.
HUSTON TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR
Marleen Meraglia earned the Republican nomination with 97 votes over Nellie M. Bundy who garnered 86 votes. Meraglia also won the other supervisor race with 99 votes against John Bundy who garnered 84.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Randy Powell secured the Democratic nomination with 219 votes. There were no Democratic candidates.
CLEARFIELD AREA SCHOOL BOARD - Vote for 4
Shawna Rothrock, Kathryn Wood, Gregory Clarke and Mary Anne Jackson secured Democratic nominations with 452, 450, 425 and 410 votes respectively. On the Republican side, Shawna Rothrock earned 1,161 votes. Gregory Clark earned 1,141, Kathryn Wood earned 1,130 and Mary Anne Jackson earned 1,045. All four candidates will appear on the November ballot.
CURWENSVILLE AREA SCHOOL BOARD - Vote for 4
John Evanko, Nicholas Kolesar, Amy Finn and Autumn Prisk secured the top four votes for the Democratic nomination with 192, 183, 175 and 146 votes respectively. Candidates not having enough votes for the Democratic nomination are Jeffrey Shaffer with 138, Arthur Faccone with 130, and John Crance with 81.
On the Republican ballot, John Evanko earned 387 votes, Nicholas Kolesar earned 373, Doreen Hoover earned 352 and Amy Finn earned 307. Arthur Faccone earned 300, Autumn Prisk earned 243, Jeffrey Shaffer earned 240, Carrie Warren earned 229, and John Chance earned 175.
MOSHANNON VALLEY AREA SCHOOL BOARD - Vote for 4
Stacey Warrick-Williams, Daniel Perna and Robert Ferguson all secured Democratic nominations as they were the only three candidates on the ballot.
On the Republican side, Donald Wonderling earned 431 votes, Stacey Warrick-Williams earned 401, Robert Ferguson earned 390 and Rachel Perea earned 333. Daniel Perna received 317 votes.
WEST BRANCH AREA SCHOOL BOARD (4 year) - Vote for 4
There were seven candidates seeking the Democratic nomination. Jeremiah Dobo received 206 votes, Paul Carr received 128, Chad Diviney received 122 and Bill Amick received 110. The other candidates were Ron Mollura, Melvin Smeal and Thomas Veres.
On the Republican side the top four vote-getters were Jessica Maines with 376 votes, Jeremiah Dobo received 342, Chad Diviney earned 328, and Paul Carr earned 246. Larry Allen earned 245, Thomas Veres earned 190 and Ronald Mollura earned 167.
WEST BRANCH AREA SCHOOL BOARD (2 year) - Vote for 1
Jeremiah Dobo received the Democratic nomination with 240 votes. He also received the most Republican votes with 439. Paul Carr received 255.
GLENDALE CHOOL DISTRICT (Region 3) - Vote for 2
Theo Sinclair and Richard Gates received both the Democratic and Republican nominations.
PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA SCHOOL DISTRICT (Region 7) - Vote for 1
Shawnna Baney-Shaw received the Democratic nomination with 48 votes. Kevin Clark and Dennis Cole each received 24 votes. Shaw also received the Republican nomination with 104 votes. Dennis Cole received 55 and Kevin Clark received 46.
PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA SCHOOL DISTRICT (Region 8) - Vote for 1
Richard Wood received the Democratic nomination with 74 votes. Susan McGee received 45 votes. Wood also secured the Republican nomination with 151 votes. McGee received 82.