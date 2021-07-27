CURWENSVILLE –The Clearfield County Public Library has announced its mobile services unit schedule for August.
The schedule includes: Monday, Aug. 2, Market View Place, Kylertown, noon to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 3, Mahaffey Firehall, 1-4 p.m.; and Monday, Aug. 9, LaJose Hotel, 1-4 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 10, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 11, Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post 7043, Coalport, and Madera Firehall, 2-4 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 16, Salem United Methodist Church, DuBois, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 17, Morris Township Municipal Building, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and The Rock Church, West Decatur, 2-4 p.m.; and Wednesday, Aug. 18, former Penfield School, Penfield, noon to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 19, VFW Leigey-Renaud Post 8386, Frenchville, 2-4 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 24, Mahaffey Firehall, 1-4 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 25, Mountain View Market Place, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 30, LaJose Hotel, 1-4 p.m.; and Tuesday, Aug. 31, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mobile Services Outreach Coordinator Rachael Bailey reminded residents the summer reading program continues through Monday, Aug. 23. “Come and see us at any one of the stops to get signed up. Reading equals prizes,” she said.