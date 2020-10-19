With the countdown to the general election on Nov. 3 only two weeks away, Clearfield County’s Election Office is already preparing for record-setting voting.
For the first time ever, the county has hired four temporary workers to assist Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham and her permanent staff with keeping their heads above water to ensure all votes are counted, regardless of whether they are cast as absentee, mail-in, or in person at the polls.
“We have hired four temporary people to help us out this year,” Graham said in a telephone interview. “There are seven of us here in the election office now.”
Graham said one of the temps works in the office and the plan would be for her to assist with absentee and mail-in ballots.
“It has been so crazy that we had to keep her here in our office, and one of the others is now helping us at the counter because it has been non-stop.”
Graham said the office managed just under 6,000 mail-in votes when the primary election was held in June.
“Right now, we have 9,053 applications for the general election,” Graham said.
Currently, Graham’s office can’t begin counting mail-in ballots until the morning of Nov. 3 when the polls open.
An 11th-hour fight is currently ongoing in Harrisburg to allow counties to start counting earlier. But Republican lawmakers showed no sign Monday that they were ready to pass legislation authorizing counties to process mail-in ballots before Election Day, which is seen as crucial to producing a prompt election result.
“There’s no way the bigger counties will be able to handle the volume,” Graham said. “We’ll start in the first hours after the polls open, but I doubt very much that we will be able to get this many counted in time. Results are going to be delayed regardless of how much we are preparing for it. We only have so much space and we can only hire so many people.”
Due to uncertainty in media reports regarding lost or stolen ballots, or concerns with the U.S. Postal Service, Graham said her office has received many telephone calls from people wanting to take their mail-in ballot to the polls rather than mail them. She has discouraged them from doing so.
“This will slow the lines down considerably,” Graham said. “If you take your mail-in ballot to the poll site, you will have to sign a form to surrender your ballot and you will have to be issued a new one. If you don’t take your mail-in ballot with you, then you will have to vote provisional.”
Graham said many people have been bringing their mail-in ballot directly to the county elections office to make sure it is received.