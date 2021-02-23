CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council was recently updated on progress to upgrade intersections and traffic signals in the borough.
Last year, Curwensville Borough was selected as a recipient of Automated Red Light Enforcement funding funding from the state Department of Transportation. It was one of 34 municipalities in the state that will share $13.1 million to pay for 41 safety improvement projects.
The borough was awarded $247,277 for traffic signal upgrades at the intersections of Filbert Street and State Street, state Route 879 and State and River streets and Bloomington Avenue. Improvements will include light-emitting diode signal heads, pedestrian improvements and timing adjustments. The borough will have a match of $7,000.
Council’s transportation committee Chairman Dave Donahue reported that a session was held recently between borough officials, its engineer, the EADs Group and PennDOT to discuss a plan to get started on the improvements.
“They are hoping there will be enough money to allow the traffic signals to be changed by the emergency vehicle sounds. It is not a definite but they think there will be,” Donahue told council. Signals for regular traffic flow will be changed using a four-way camera. he said.
Donahue said initial engineering and design work are expected to take approximately 18 months.
Last year, finance committee Chairwoman Harriet Carfley expressed her gratitude the borough was chosen for the grant that will allow both intersections to be improved to improve traffic flow and safety in the borough.
Under state law, grant funding is supplied from fines from red light violations at 31 intersections throughout Philadelphia. The law specifies projects improving safety, enhancing mobility and reducing congestion can be considered to receive ARLE funding.