COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council took measures to correct its previous year’s and current financial records.
Council on Monday unanimously approved hiring Accountant Richard Strong of Irvona to audit the borough’s 2019 and 2020 financial records. No information was available Monday concerning the cost of the two audits.
Council President Paul Zupich told members, “Time is of the essence. We hope he can get these audits finished by June 25 so that the borough can get its liquid fuels funds. We are going to loose another $27,000 if the borough can’t fulfill the requirements the state has put on it.”
Zupich went on to say the borough’s records are in disarray and some documents appear to be missing.
“It’s an accounting nightmare,” he said.
Council also authorized Strong to serve as the borough’s accountant for 2021 at a cost of $300 per month. Zupich said Strong is going to be keeping the borough’s books.
“What the borough has done for years is not working,” he explained.
He said Strong’s salary represents a cost savings to the borough noting the former secretary was paid $600 per month plus Social Security and Medicare with an $8,000 annual cost to the borough. “For $3,600 we can have a professional who will produce a product that will work,” Zupich said.
Strong will have to conduct forensic accounting to reproduce documents that are missing or are incorrect, Zupich said. Strong will have to create or recreate documents associated with every single action council has taken or failed to take this year. Zupich said he would be working with Strong to come up with a fee for this service, noting he believes it will be costly but its the only way the borough will be able to determine how much money it actually has.
“The borough is going to have to pay for this. It won’t be cheap,” Zupich added.
He said the borough still needs to resolve issues from prior years with both the Internal Revenue Service and the state Department of Revenue.
“This is dire. I don’t know how far the borough can make it. I don’t know where things stand,” Zupich said.
Zupich said he has also discussed the borough’s issues with its insurance provider inquiring of the agent whether the borough can be compensated through the errors and omissions policy it has for borough officials. Zupich said he is awaiting an answer from the company.
“Perhaps the insurance will cover some or all of the borough’s loss. I don’t know how it will pan out, but I tried,” he explained.