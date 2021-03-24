CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council reminded residents at their recent meeting that the time has come to clean up their properties.
Winter’s snow and ice storms brought down tree limbs, leaves and other debris that need to be removed from properties.
“There is plenty of aftermath from winter that needs to be cleaned up,” Council President Sara Curulla said.
Residents are asked to sweep any anti-skid left in their yards from winter road treatment along the edge of the borough streets. “The street sweeper will go over every road except for Susquehanna Avenue and State Street — which are state roads,” streets committee Chairman Dave Donahue said.
Donahue also motioned for council to place an advertisement in The Progress reminding residents to clean up and noting the borough’s street sweeper schedule.