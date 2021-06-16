CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council tabled signing of a contract increasing the amount the Curwensville Days Committee would be required to pay in 2021 to cover the cost of electricity for the annual festival.
Curwensville Days will be held July 11-17 at Irvin Park, Irvin Park Road, Curwensville.
Mayor Jim Hoover told council recently that the festival is for the community and he didn’t believe the committee should pay any more than it had in 2019 –the last year the festival was held. Curwensville Days was canceled for 2020 because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
The revised contract requests the committee be responsible for up to $500 to cover the cost of electricity used and repairs for any damage caused to the park’s grounds by vendors.
President Martha Tozer said during conversation with council, the committee had an agreement with the borough in 2019 to pay up to $200 and ended up paying $180 — the amount of the actual cost of the electricity reported to the festival committee by the borough.
Hoover said, “Five hundred dollars is too much to charge them. There is some damage (to the grounds) sometimes, but that’s why we have a borough crew. The committee’s expenses never went over $200. There have been record years for the festival, but in those years the committee gave more,” he added.
He inquired of council’s park committee whether it asks for payment for damage to the grounds from those renting the park’s pavilions.
Park committee President Keith Simcox said the park’s upkeep and improvements are paid for by borough residents. He said last year, the park’s account had an $1,100 deficit.
Hoover inquired why the committee hadn’t taken any action to make up the shortfall. Simcox said the pavilion rental rates were increased for 2021 but noted it is too early to know whether that will completely address the problem.
He said the park also has an additional expense this year with the recent hiring of Karen Belin as the maintenance worker dedicated to the park.
President Sarah Curulla suggested because a consensus could not be reached between the park committee and the Curwensville Days committee, negotiations continue between the two and a vote be taken by council at a future meeting.