The directions for Sour Cream Coffee Cake in Tuesday’s Cooking with Dianne column were incorrect. The correct directions are, in a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt.
dbyers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Man charged with assault of PHH employee
-
CECILE M. ASKEY
-
Payroll audit underway at Boggs Township
-
Meersand tosses no-hitter against Rams
-
Candidates file for Clearfield County offices
-
McCullough wins Youth Spring Gobbler Contest
-
Bench warrant issued for Clearfield man charged with forgery
-
SUE C. SCHNARRS
-
This Is How Many People Live With Their Parents In Pennsylvania
-
'Moana Jr.' sails into Rowland Theatre
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: